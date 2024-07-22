Election 2025: the best pretenders

BY OCTOBER this year, several candidates for elective positions will file their certificates of candidacy.

Worth noting is the political slugfest in Mabalacat City between City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo and probably his Vice Mayor, Atty. Geld P. Aquino. The supporting cast may include resurgent Christian Halili for vice mayor and the now controversial Councilor Marcos Jun Castro.

Keeping track of their respective political records, Mayor Cris has a wide advantage over Atty. Aquino who also has an impeccable political record. But in terms of accomplishments for the city, Mayor Cris far outweighs his rival. As for Christian Halili, he still commands support of Mabalaquenos as against Jun Castro, who has displeased several people including Marvin Tolentino and Mark Lapid in some financial transactions in the past. Well?

£ £ £

Posters are all over the city containing the face of Poblacion Barangay Chairman Elmer Totong Mendiola possibly to spread awareness prior to his running for City Councilor in 2025.

Chairman Totong has shown able leadership in his barangay which has become peaceful and orderly under his watch.

He is a good addition to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

£ £ £

Also in the race is the young Errol Pogi Soliven of Dau where he is presently a Kagawad. The young Soliven, in tandem with Ike Morales who is also running for City Councilor would be a potent force in Mabalacat City politics.

There are other good contenders in 2025 like the old reliables: Liza Pineda, Cherry Manalo and Marjorie Morales Sambo.

Mayor Cris, in tandem with Christian Halili will be an unbeatable team given the support of the latter’s group.