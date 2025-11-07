Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, Piolo Pacual-look-alike?

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is the hottest copy in and out of showbiz nowadays.

The twenty one year old boxer is tagged as another carbon copy of Piolo Pascual.

In his interview Eman as asked if he had an interest in joining showbiz.

He abruptly replied,"Open naman po ako kung may opportunity , pero siyempre, kailangan ko rin kasi paghandaan muna at mag-focus sa boxing.

He is very thankful for all the love from his supporters.

"Marami pong salamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin. Sana magpatuloy po kayo sa pagsuporta sa akin.

"Mas pagbubutihan ko pa ang pag-eensayo para mag-improve pa po ako. God bless po sa ating lahat.

Eman was tagged a Piolo-look-alike when he fought at the Araneta Coliseum during the "Thrilla In Manila 2" last October 29,2025.

How does he feel being tagged as Piolo-look-alike?

"Natuwa po ako na kamukha ko pala si Piolo Pascual

, at ngayon ay tinatawag ako na Piolo Pacquiao.

Would he also consider accepting product endorsements?

"Basta po aligned sa values ko and kung naniniwala ako dun sa produkto. Huwag lang po sugal or kahit among negative na bagay.

With his promising boxing career, Emma has still time for his school.

"Grade 11 po ako ngayon. Technical vocational Livelihood (TVL) po ang course ko sa Alternative Learning System." He said.

* * *

Is there a reconciliation between ex-lovers Mr. International 2025 Kirk Bondad and Pinoy Big Brother:Otso Housemate Lou Yanong?

This was some netizens' observation when they saw Kirk's Instagram post where he and Lou spent Halloween together at the "Shrek The Musical" at Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. The photo was captioned "a shrekful night (green heart emoji).

The photo also shows them holding each others hand.

In October 10,2024, rumors spread like wildfire when Kirk and Lou was seen together in Coron, Palawan.

However, in May 2025, Lou unfollow wed Kirk in his Instagram, people then confirmed that the two have separated ways. Since then, there were no more news about the two.

Now, in Kirk's latest photo upload, some netizens got "kilig" about their reconciliation.

Kirk's story was flooded with congratulatory messages from people who supports their love team.