Emergency response hub eyed in Mabalacat City

The local government unit of Mabalacat City is eyeing the construction of an emergency response station near the City Hall to serve as a hub for the city’s first responders.

Mayor Geld Aquino on Monday led the inspection of the proposed site, which is a 164.5-square-meter property donated by Westchester Realty Group.

The mayor said the station will be developed into a facility that will house police personnel, firefighters, and traffic enforcers.

Located at the corner of MacArthur Highway and Delfin Lee Drive in Xevera Subdivision, Aquino said the station is part of the local government's initiative to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure faster response to incidents.

“The emergency response station will serve as the base of our first responders. It will allow them to respond quickly during emergencies and also help boost peace and order in the area,” Aquino said.

The project is seen to improve coordination among the city’s emergency units, particularly during road accidents, fires, and natural calamities.