Employers reminded of holiday pay for Feb 9,10

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers of proper pay for February 9 and 10.

These two days are declared non-working holidays in line with the celebration of Chinese New Year.

Under Labor Advisory No. 01 Series of 2024, DOLE cited the "no work, no pay" principle unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or Collective Bargaining Agreement granting payment on a special day.

Employees who will go to work will be entitled to an additional 30% of their basic wage for regular work hours, and an extra 30% of the hourly rate for each overtime hour worked.

Employees working on their rest day should receive an extra 50% of their basic wage and an additional 30% of the hourly rate for each overtime hour worked.