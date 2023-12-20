Employers urged: Adopt WFH to curb Covid cases

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has encouraged employers of private firms to implement work-from-home (WFH) schemes to avoid infections in work places.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 2,725 new Covid-19 cases across the country from December 12 to December 18, 2023.

The daily number of cases rose from 260 to 389, an uptick of 50 percent, higher than the cases logged from December 5 to December 11.

Some 13 mortalities have been logged from December 5 to December 18.

Possible under the Telecommuting Act, DOLE noted that WFH not only reduces the risk of contracting Covid-19 in workplaces but protects workers’ families from the virus.

"There are jobs where work from home is applicable, there are others where this is not applicable. Of course, it would be better if face to face work continues. We just have to balance,” DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said.

DOLE added that a labor advisory regarding WFH arrangements has already been issued.

"We have issued an advisory to provide guidance to employers and workers in case of the implementation of a flexible working arrangement. This is for employees and employers to be aware of their rights and obligations. It has long been issued and it is based on management prerogative. But we need to limit the management prerogative so that workers won't be prejudiced on their benefits," the agency said.

DOH advised the public to continue wearing face masks and observing minimum health standards.

DOH urged the public to take precautions against influenza-like illnesses.