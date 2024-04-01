Employers urged: Observe measures vs heat stress

CLARK FREEPORT— The Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers to observe health and safety measures to control heat stress and minimize its impact at workplaces.

DOLE reiterates Labor Advisory No. 8, series of 2023, recommending measures to avoid heat stress, which includes reducing extreme heat exposure of employees through adequate ventilation and heat insulation in workplaces.

The agency also asked the employers to adjust the workers' breaks or work locations allowing them to use temperature-appropriate uniforms and personal protective equipment.

Employees should also be provided free and adequate drinking water.

Other recommended schemes include conducting advocacy campaigns on identifying and addressing symptoms of heat stress at the workplace and establishing procedures and information networks to address heat-related emergencies.

The health and safety measure advisory also urged employers, with the concurrence of the workers, to adopt flexible work arrangements.

This will allow work hours adjustments while maintaining the total number of work hours within the day or week until the weather condition has improved.

Employers are also encouraged to coordinate with the DOLE Regional Offices and Occupational Safety and Health Center-Regional Extension Units for technical assistance in reviewing and developing safety and health measures related to heat stress prevention and control at the workplace.