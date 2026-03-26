Energizing Energy

Amid the continued global oil volatility, one institution remains steadfast in supporting national energy and water security—helping the Philippines move toward a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape.

BDO Unibank, Inc., the country’s largest bank, continues to champion sustainable infrastructure by working with companies that drive innovation, empower communities, and contribute to long term economic progress. Through these partnerships, the Bank supports inclusive growth, environmental responsibility, and future ready national development.

Since the launch of its Sustainable Finance Program in 2010, BDO has funded ₱1.04 trillion worth of projects across energy, infrastructure, water, transportation, and community development. The bank has consistently served as anchor lender for syndicated term loan facilities across multiple sectors.

This year, BDO reinforces that commitment by arranging ₱75 billion (approximately US$1.29 billion) in financing for Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra) to develop two major pumped storage hydroelectric power facilities in Rizal and Laguna. These investments align with the country’s targets of achieving 35% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

The financing covers the 600 MW Wawa pumped storage facility and the 1,400 MW Pakil pumped storage facility—set to become one of the largest in Asia.

BDO financed ₱20 billion (approximately US$341 million) of Olympia Violago Water & Power, Inc.’s ₱64 billion loan facility, and ₱55 billion (approximately US$936 million) of Ahunan Power, Inc.’s ₱151 billion facility, both under 15 year terms.

The BDO Trust and Investments Group acts as facility agent and collateral trustee, while BDO Capital & Investment Corp. serves as mandated lead arranger.

2,000 MW of Flexible Energy

Expected to begin operations in 2030, the two facilities will deliver a combined 2,000 megawatts of long duration energy—enough to supply reliable power to around 3.2 million households.

Pumped storage facilities function like large batteries: storing excess energy produced during off-peak hours and releasing it when demand surges. This capability becomes increasingly important as the country accelerates its shift to variable renewable sources such as solar and wind.

“Our support for the Pakil and Wawa pumped storage facilities reflects BDO’s commitment to strengthening the Philippine power system and creating long term sustainable value,” said BDO Unibank President and CEO Nestor V. Tan.

“Large scale energy storage is essential to building a stable and future ready energy ecosystem that enables the country’s clean energy transition,” he added.

Supporting Grid Stability

Both projects, which carry Certificates of Energy Project of National Significance from the Department of Energy, are designed to provide essential grid services that help manage renewable energy intermittency and support Luzon grid stability.

“Grid stability is foundational to economic growth,” said Guillaume Lucci, president and CEO of Prime Infra. “Projects like Pakil and Wawa require long term commitment and strong financing partners. Working with a leading Philippine financial institution gives us confidence that we can deliver this complex infrastructure responsibly, on schedule, and aligned with the country’s energy transition.”

Energy for Communities

During peak construction, the projects are expected to generate up to 6,000 jobs, contributing to local employment and skills development. Under Energy Regulation No. 1 94, part of the electricity sales will fund livelihood programs, environmental initiatives, health services, and education in host communities.

The projects also aim to enhance energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and provide a more reliable and resilient electricity supply nationwide.

“By supporting these transformative projects, BDO underscores its continuing commitment to financing infrastructure that strengthens national energy and water security and enables a more sustainable energy future for the Philippines,” Tan said.

(JTD/SunStar Pampanga)