Enhanced ‘habagat,’ Carina leave over P1-B damage to agri-fishery

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday reported that damage to the agri-fishery sector has climbed to PHP1.17 billion due to the onslaught of the enhanced southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina.

According to DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center Bulletin No. 13, 40,904 farmers and fishers are reportedly affected in 12 regions including the Cordillera and Ilocos Regions, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

By volume, the total loss recorded is now at 18,086 metric tons (MT), with the rice sector incurring the highest damage at PHP660.60 million.

Losses in fisheries followed at PHP360.80 million affecting 3,334 fishers; high-value crops amounting to PHP79.35 million; corn production at PHP65.40 million; infrastructure damage worth PHP1.6 million; and PHP1.32 million worth of loss for 5,593 heads in the livestock sector.

Earlier, the DA assured the distribution of 72,174 bags of rice seeds, 39,546 bags of corn seeds, 59,600 pouches, and 1,966 kg. of vegetable seeds to affected farmers.

In addition, fishers may also access the aid from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), which include fingerlings, fishing gear, and other paraphernalia.

Affected farmers and fishers may also avail of the PHP25,000 worth of loan under the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with zero interest and payable in three years, as well as the activation of funds under the Quick Response Fund and Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PNA)