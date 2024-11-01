Enrique Gil's film captures Hollywood

Hollywood's entertainment site called Variety has captured the attention of "Stage Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital".

Adapted from the South Korean box-office hit "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum", topbilled by Enrique Gil, Jane de Leon, Alexa Miro, Rob Gomez, MJ Lastimosa, with real- life tarot reader Raf Pineda, and Ryan "Zackaroo" Azurin, a video creator known for capturing authentic footage of some of the region's most haunted and unusual locations.

The Pinoy cast portrays amateur ghost hunters playing fictionalized versions of themselves as they venture into Taiwan's infamous Xinglin Hospital.

Considered haunted locations by locals, it is known for its persistent paranormal activity, located in an abandoned site in the West Central District of Taiwan.

An official entry to the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival produced by Reality MM Studios under the direction of Erik Matti. It will open on December 25, 2024 in Philippine Cinema.