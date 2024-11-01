Enrique Gil's film captures Hollywood

Hollywood's entertainment site called Variety has captured the attention of "Stage Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital".
Adapted from the South Korean box-office hit "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum", topbilled by Enrique Gil, Jane de Leon, Alexa Miro, Rob Gomez, MJ Lastimosa, with real- life tarot reader Raf Pineda, and Ryan "Zackaroo" Azurin, a video creator known for capturing authentic footage of some of the region's most haunted and unusual locations.
The Pinoy cast portrays amateur ghost hunters playing fictionalized versions of themselves as they venture into Taiwan's infamous Xinglin Hospital.
Considered haunted locations by locals, it is known for its persistent paranormal activity, located in an abandoned site in the West Central District of Taiwan.
An official entry to the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival produced by Reality MM Studios under the direction of Erik Matti. It will open on December 25, 2024 in Philippine Cinema.
The first major concert of JK Labajo dubbed as "Juan Karlos Live" will be held on Nov 29, 2024 at SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Juan Karlos or simply JK, is best known for his hit songs "Demonyo" (2017), "Buwan" (2018), and "Ere" (2023).
JK became a household name at the age of 13 on his stint at the debut season of "The Voice PH Kids" in 2014.
Directed by Paolo Valenciano with Karel Honasan as musical director, the concert is produced by Nathan Studios.
Nathan Studios, owned by veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and her family, is a creative content company known for producing highly-acclaimed films like "Topakk", "Cattleya Killer".
"Juan Karlos Live" also marks JK's 10th year anniversary celebration.