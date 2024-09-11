Enteng destroys P520M crops in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The recent rains caused by Severe Tropical Storm Enteng had resulted in some P520,424,078 damage to rice crops in Pampanga, according to the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

The local government of Candaba town reported damage to its rice production, amounting to 380,877,771.

This is followed by Santa Ana town, which reported some P83,928,532 worth of damage to the rice crops.

Apalit town also reported significant damage to its rice crops with a reported damage of P 50,129,212.

Other towns also reported damages to their rice crops -- Porac (P1,435,496), Mexico (P228,337), Guagua (3,265,216) and Mabalacat City (P559,512).

The local government of Candaba reported additional damage to its fisheries sector worth P3,400,440.

Government agencies are currently verifying the said reports collated from various municipal and city agriculture offices in the province.