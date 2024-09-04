"Enteng" leaves 57 barangays flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Tropical Storm Enteng had left 57 barangays in Pampanga flooded, according to the latest report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The flooded villages are situated in six municipalities and one city in the province.

Some 26 barangays in Masantol town are currently flooded due to the big volume of water coming from Pampanga’s upstream areas.

Some 12 barangays in Masantol are also submerged with water reaching a height of 3 feet in some areas.

Barangay Tacasan, flood waters have been reported to reach seven feet.

In Masantol town, local disaster response reports recorded floodings in Barangays San Matias, Sto. Nino Sapa and San Bartolome.

While Candaba town reported flooding in at least nine barangays.

The local government of Minalin town reported floodings in Barangays Santa Catalina, and San Francisco 1st and 2nd.

The City of San Fernando also reported flooding in Barangays Santa Lucia, San Juan, and Del Pilar.

In San Simon town, Barangay Santa Cruz has been flooded due to overflowing water coming from a nearby river.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) reported that some 14 families have been moved to evacuation centers in Macabebe town.

The floodwaters caused by the tropical storm have already affected some 2,496 families in Candaba and Macabebe.