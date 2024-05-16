Enter the finest breed

BY OXROBER this year, politicians will be filing their certificates of candidacy, this according to the Commision on Elections.

It is in preparation for the mid-term election in 2025 where candidates for mayor, vice mayor, councilors, governors, vice governors, members of the provincial boards, congressmen and some

senators will be named.

One such figure is the young idealist wo won in his first try as kagawad of Dau –Ike Morales, son of former mayor Boking Morales and Nina Morales.

Ike has since delivered on his election promises and has performed well in the Barangay Council. Now he sets his sights at the City Council.

This fine young man will be joined by other members of Generation Z or Y or the Zoomers as they like to be known.On the traditional side, it will be Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo against possible contender, incumbent City Vice Mayor Geld Auino. Mayor Cris was reported aiming to field his daughter Krizzanel “Win Win” as his running mate again st the controversial city councilor Marcos Castro, Junior or Jun Castro.

Tapped for councilors are: Rogelio “Jeng” Yumul, Jerry Basilio, Carlo Nino Rivera and Christian Halili. Former mayor Boking Morales might run for city councilor if Ike fails to get the nod of his godfather, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

It promises to be an exciting tiff, this match up for 2025. It will showcase the might of the finest candidates versus the old traditional ones.

Meanwhile, it will be a breeze for Mayor Cris who will be on his last term in 2025

It will be a breathtaking contest: an achiever versus an ambitious yet well-meaning candidate for the top post of the progressive city of Mabalacat. Abangan!