Environment planners join climate change conference

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 160 environmental planners joined this year’s regional conference held at the Heroes Hall in this city on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The event was conducted with the theme “Environmental Planners at the Forefront of Climate Change.”

The conference focused on the significance of environment planners in charting the course of response to climate change through their respective institutions.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo urged the participants to craft actions and create a greener and a more sustainable "Bagong Pilipinas.”

Pablo said that planners are important in “establishing sustainable communities and protecting the environment.”

“As environmental planners, you are the thoughtful and committed group empowered to create meaningful change. The plans you design and the policies you advocate for are not just blueprints for today, but legacies for future generations,” Pablo said.