Erwan Heussaff denies breakup reports with Anne Curtis

Pinoy-French content creator and businessman Erwan Heussaff, husband of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis, denied the speculations about their marriage.

The rumors surfaced when Anne and daughter Dahlia flew to Australia recently without Erwan.

On Aug 31, 2024, Anne posted in her Instagram account her photos together with her daughter Dahlia, Anne's sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and their mom Carmen.

Netizens noticed that in all the photos posted by Anne, Erwan was not seen.

So, when Erwan uploaded his video, where he was cooking cordon Bleu, a viewer commented that he was no longer wearing his wedding ring.

Erwan noticed the comment and he immediately replied (as published) "(L)ol, you shouldn't believe in random accounts on Facebook."

However, the netizen replied back, and she said "@erwan sorry po, nasanay lang siguro ako na all vids mo you always wear it."

Erwan no longer replied.

On the other hand, even before Erwan publicly denied the speculations, Jasmine already denied the break up rumors.

In her separate post, Jasmine uploaded their photo captioned "Hi everyone and happy weekend. Ayoko na sana i-address to dahil alam ko naman my sister's and my supporters are wiser, but huwag tayo magpadala sa fake news here on FB or Tik Tok."

"We are peacefully bonding and enjoying each other's company in Australia at the moment. love love love," she added.

Erwan and Anne got married in 2017 in New Zealand, after their 6-year relationship.