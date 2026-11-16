Estafa case filed at RTC vs CSF exec, 2 others

An estafa case against City Councilor Racquel “Ate Kay” Pineda and two other respondents was filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in the City of San Fernando on Monday, November 16.

Based on the Supplemental Resolution of the City Prosecutor’s Office, no bail was recommended for Pineda, Rebecca Calma, and Analyn Pascual.

The case stemmed from the alleged irregular sale of properties at Panorama Heights and Kay-Land Residences in Mexico, Pampanga.

According to the complaints, some buyers discovered that the properties they had purchased were already owned by or included among the acquired assets of the Pag-IBIG Fund and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

Meanwhile, six other respondents are scheduled to undergo preliminary investigation on December 3 and 10, 2026.

Authorities clarified that the “no bail” recommendation was made by the prosecution, and the court will ultimately decide on the matter of bail.

The accused are also presumed innocent under the law unless and until found guilty by a final judgment. (Via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News)