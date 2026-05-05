EV charging available at Nepo Center

Electric vehicle (EV) users may now charge their units at the Nepo Center in Angeles City as N-Charge stations are now operational at eNtec 1 building within the area.

The JDN Realty said this marks another step in expanding the accessible charging infrastructure in the center.

The integration of EV charging into everyday commercial spaces allows users to power up their vehicles while going about daily activities such as working, dining, or running errands, the firm said.

In addition to eNtec 1, N-Charge stations are also available at Newpoint Mall, widening the coverage of EV charging facilities within the Nepo Center complex.

The charging station project is in response to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for convenient and accessible charging points.

Charging services are currently offered free of charge.

However, a regulated system has been put in place to ensure fair and efficient access for all users.

JDN Realty said it continues to adapt its developments to meet evolving mobility needs, aligning its spaces with changing lifestyles and transportation trends.