Even priests dislike the Sacrament of Reconciliation?

Recent messages from Heaven, mostly from the Blessed Mother and St. Michael the Archangel, urge the faithful to convert by first resorting to the sacrament of Reconciliation or Confession.

Unfortunately, the sacrament seems to be the most unpopular even among priests. Perhaps because it is the most unexciting and unprofitable of the sacraments? The other sacraments are attended by celebrations; even the Anointing of the Sick, while not joyous, has its own drama. On the other hand, Confession requires the priest to jail himself in a cubicle (sometimes invisible) for hours, amid penitents facing the discomfort of verbally unleashing their kept secrets.

While our times are said to be the most sinful of all generations and despite the lack of patronage of the sacrament of Confession, the pews of churches, at least in the Philippines, still fill up during Sunday Masses. But alas, at one point, the pews empty simultaneously as almost all line up to receive the Holy Eucharist.

It’s a mortal sin called sacrilege, one that Our Lord Jesus complained about in some of His recent apparitions. And it’s a sin being promoted by some priests who have never taught or remind the faithful to first go to Confession if they are in state or mortal sin before receiving the Eucharist.

Such sins contribute to the weight of chastisements being prophesied by credible Catholic mystics who have received from Heaven confirmations that mankind is now under the Great Tribulation.

Amid mounting sinfulness, foreboding messages continue to be issued from Heaven. I am sharing another such message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Nov. 29, 2023:

“Beloved ones of the Most Holy Trinity, I come to you by Divine Will.

“Given the urgency of the events and signs that are constantly occurring, I am sent to awaken you, so that you would be ready to change your lives…now!

“You are not aware of what is happening on Earth, of the constant onslaughts of nature, of the suffering of your brothers and sisters due to war, of merciless contamination....

“The spinning of the Earth has increased, time is accelerating and yet human beings continue to be the same: arrogant, disobedient, conceited, and they do not open their eyes to stop and think about the salvation of the soul.

“The time is coming when each person will see signs and signals, depending on their spiritual state.

“A heavenly body will cause fear on Earth; it will lightly graze the Earth’s magnetic field, which will be enough to cause catastrophic events, and yet you still do not convert...

“Observe the tectonic faults running across the Earth: these have been activated from deep within the Earth, which is shaking forcefully. The layers of the Earth will change in some areas.

“All of this would not be happening at this time if the human race had prayed, experienced and practiced living in the likeness of our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: Pay attention, pay attention. My Legions remain on Earth.

“Prepare! Heed the call to fulfil the Commandments of God’s Law and the Sacraments. Repent now!

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for all humanity.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Central America, Argentina, Chile and Bolivia: they will be shaken.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for all humanity: disease is spreading rapidly.

“Conversion is essential at this time of trial, of betrayal between countries, of division in the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“Conversion is essential at this time when the elements are rising up against humanity.

“All your steps must be directed towards conversion:

Take every step in the footsteps of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ...

Be loving children of Our Queen and Mother....Breathe conversion...

Be children devoted to being more spiritual, to loving your neighbors and respecting them in the likeness of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

“We are called by God the Father to guide you, to protect you, to shelter you, to be your Travelling Companions and God’s Messengers.

“Continue without fear. Keep your faith alive: faith at all times, faith in all circumstances.

“We protect you if you allow us to do so. Onward, People of God, walk towards Eternal Salvation.”