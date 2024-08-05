Ex-AC councilor's wife fills his seat

ANGELES CITY — The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) here has a new member, Mich Bonifacio.

The new city council member filled the seat of her husband, former Councilor Alfie Bonifacio, who relinquished his post in April this year.

Mich Bonifacio, a licensed dentist, was appointed by the Office of the President on July 16, 2024.

Bonifacio was notified of her appointment by the Department of Interior and Local Government on August 1, 2024.

Her appointment was also posted on the official Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office over the weekend.

The newly appointed SP member is expected to take her oath of office soon to allow her to begin her legislative duties.

Bonifacio vowed to push for the implementation of dental health programs for the people of Angeles.

These include the continuity and expansion of the “Smile Angelenos Program."

She said SMILE is aimed to provide free dental services to underprivileged residents of the city.