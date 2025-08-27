Ex-cop, cohorts nabbed in heist

Central Luzon police reported that a former policeman and his two companions were arrested following a broad-daylight robbery in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Maria town, Bulacan province on Tuesday, August 26.

The Police Regional Office 3 said that a 71-year-old businessman was preparing to deposit cash when one of the suspects drew a firearm and forcibly took the money before escaping onboard a motorcycle driven by his companion.

The victim immediately sought help from a nearby traffic enforcer, who alerted the Santa Maria Municipal Police.

Responding officers conducting mobile patrols intercepted the suspects.

The cops recovered from the suspects the stolen P550,000 cash, a Glock 22 Gen. 4 .40-caliber pistol with ammunition, and a Yamaha Mio MXi 125 motorcycle sans license plate.

A third suspect, who acted as a spotter, was later arrested in a follow-up operation.