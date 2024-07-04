Ex-councilor eyes infra dev't in Santa Ana town

SANTA ANA — A former councilor here said he seeks to strengthen infrastructure to support the town's economic growth spurred by the influx of investors.

Rolando Maglanque said several businesses have come into their municipality due to the peace and order established under the leadership of outgoing Mayor Ross Gamboa.

“Nagiging commercial na po ang aming bayan dahil sa pagdating ng mga malls, restaurants at iba pang businesses kaya kailangan may kaantabay po itong infrastructure development. Kailangan ligtas itong mga itinatayong businesses at dapat masabayan ito ng mga daan,” he said.

As Sta. Ana remains predominantly an agricultural town, Maglanque said he also aims to improve market access for farmers by constructing direct and efficient roads to facilitate better harvest and sales.

“Karamihan sa aming barangay ay pagsasaka pa rin ang hanapbuhay kaya gusto natin sila matulungan para direkta nilang mabenta ang kanilang mga harvest,” he said.

A civil engineer by profession, Maglanque said he applied his expertise to public service as Chairman of the Committee on Public Works at the Sangguniang Bayan from 2016 to 2019.

Aside from infrastructure development, Maglanque also expressed his desire to assist families in sending their children to school and supporting them until they complete their studies.

He said that having at least one professional in each family can uplift their quality of lives.

“Nakita ko po sa aking pamilya na nagtulungan kami para makagraduate po kaming lahat kaya ganun din sana ang pangarap ko sa bawat pamilya dito sa aming bayan,” Maglanque said.

The former official bared his plans amid the mounting call for him to seek a public office in the coming May 2025 election.

He said that supporters from different barangays have been urging him to resume the service he left in 2019 and to continue the progress initiated by Gamboa.