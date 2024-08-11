Ex-CSF exec alarmed over heritage district heists

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Former City of San Fernando Vice Mayor Jimmy Lazatin said he is alarmed over a series of burglary incidents at the city's Heritage District along Consunji Street, adjacent to the city hall.

The vice mayor's ancestral house along the busy district where several stores, banks, food shops and private and government offices are located nearly fell victim to a burglary two weeks ago.

Lazatin said his quarters are situated at the fourth floor of a building located in front of their ancestral house.

"The series of robberies that happened at the Heritage District is already alarming and the locators and investors here are worried and fear that they will be victimized next. In fact, some of those victimized have closed shop, left and never came back. And this, even as we are within the vicinity of the poblacion and city hall," Lazatin told SunStar Pampanga.

Reports obtained from authorities show that the heists, some still under investigation, date back to February 13, 2021 when a dental clinic located in a building fronting another heritage house, was ransacked.

After that, another establishment was vurglarized at 5:20 pm on December 27, 2021 where its employees were hogtied and all their valuables, phones and ATM cards were taken by the robbers.

On June 17 this year, a newly opened electrical supply store located at the commercial stalls area of Essel Supermarket, was robbed of its merchandise at around 2 am.

The incident was followed by the ransacking of an adjacent vape shop, which like the dental clinic, closed and has not since reopened.

At around 3 am on August 1, 2024, a robber armed with a knife was able to enter the fourth floor quarters of Lazatin at the JSL Building using the fire exit.

The former vice mayor said he was able to stop the suspect, believed to be a minor, from taking an iPhone X.

In his sworn statement, Lazatin said he was aroused by a noise which came from their living room similar to the opening of a window and footsteps.

"Hearing that, I grabbed my [licensed] gun and carefully opened the bedroom door to the living room where there is a light always left on. I saw the thief taking my iPhone X but when he saw me, he ran towards my direction to stab me with the knife," he said.

Lazatin added that he shot the man, who hails from San Nicolas 1st, Sasmuan, Pampanga, in the abdomen in self defense.

Responding authorities then brought the suspect to the Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital where he was confined at the intensive care unit.

The former vice-mayor said he voluntarily surrendered his licensed firearm, a Judge Revolver/TRUS to authorities along with the pieces of evidence seized by police from the suspect.

Lazatin said he and concerned residents and businessmen at the Heritage District will elevate the issue to the Sangguniang Panglunsod's Committee on Peace and Order, through Vice-Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman.

"I want to be clear that this has nothing to do with politics. I have no intentions of seeking public again in 2025. What I am initiating is for the sake of everybody, not just us coming from the Heritage District. We proudly say that we are a business-friendly city. But with incidents like these right at the district and poblacion area, investors will become hesitant of locating here. In fact, many have already left. Most importantly, people are fearing for their lives and properties. And as a former city official, I believe that it is my duty to ensure their safety," he said.