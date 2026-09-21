Ex-PAOCC exec flags Pampanga over illegal POGO ops

A former official of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime prevention Commission (PAOCC) has identified Pampanga as a province that needs closer monitoring over foreign nationals involved in illegal activities linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGO.

Winston John Casio, former director and spokesperson of the PAOCC, made the statement during a radio program “Abak na Balen” aired over CLTV 36 on September 18, 2026.

Casio said he is no longer connected with the PAOCC and his appointment was terminated in December 2025.

“Etong mga nakaraan linggo, mga buwan, makikita ninyo maya’t maya may nahuhuli ang NBI at yung Bureau of Immigration dito sa Pampanga,” Casio said, referring to the arrest of foreign nationals allegedly involved in offshore gaming and scams.

Asked whether he believed the situation was worsening, Casio said he received a message from a former foreign asset who had already been deported.

According to Casio, the Chinese national sent him photographs along with the message, “Boss, my former colleagues are back.”

Casio said he asked how the Chinese nationals were able to return to the Philippines. His former informant reportedly told him that those who returned were not blacklisted.

Casio even commended the Immigration for continuing its operations against foreign nationals allegedly involved in scams.

“Taas kamay ako sa Bureau of Immigration dahil hindi sila tumigil sa trabaho,” Casio said.

He added that most of the foreigners apprehended were found in condominiums and apartments.

Casio said Clark International Airport “opens the floodgate” for POGO workers. |via Tristan Jingco