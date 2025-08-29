Ex-rebel surrenders in Bataan

A former member of the communist terrorist group (CTG) recently surrendered at the Hermosa Municipal Police Station in Bataan province.

The rebel returnee was a former member of the Komiteng Tagapagpaganap – Sangay ng Partido sa Platun under the Lino Blas Command of the Bagong Hukbong Bayan.

He handed over to authorities a caliber 5.56 revolver, a 40mm high-explosive cartridge, and other explosive devices such as a time fuse and detonating cord.

Colonel Marites Salvadora, director of the Bataan Police Provincial Office, described the surrender as a step toward peace and a chance for the former rebel to rebuild his life.

“The surrender followed an intelligence-driven operation of the Bataan PPO in coordination with other law enforcement units. The provincial police will provide former rebels with opportunities to rebuild their lives, free from violence and extremism, as part of our ongoing efforts to promote peace and security for all Bataeños,” she said.

Authorities said that surrenderers may benefit from programs under the government’s whole-of-nation approach.

The program provides former rebels with sustainable livelihood, education, and other forms of assistance, giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

The Bataan police appealed to remaining CTG members to surrender and return to the folds of the law.

The PPO assured government support through reintegration and livelihood programs.