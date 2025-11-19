"Ex-rebel" surrenders: PPO

The Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPO) said on Wednesday that it facilitated the surrender of a former member of the Alyansa ng mga Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon – Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (AMGL-KMP).

The provincial police office said the former rebel voluntarily surrendered and turned over one hand grenade during a coordinated police operation on November 18, 2025, in Barangay Malauli, Masantol, Pampanga.

At around 11:50 AM on said date, the 62 years old former member of AMGL-KMP, personally appeared before operating units and expressed his intention to withdraw support from the organization.

The operation was carried out by the Pampanga 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), with the support of police stations in Masantol, Macabebe, Minalin,

Porac, and Floridablanca l; and the 2nd PMFC

The ex-rebel is currently under the custody of Pampanga 1st PMFC.

The police unit said it provided food packs and financial support to the surrenderer.

“The Pampanga Police Provincial Office remains committed to promoting peace and security through lawful interventions and continuous collaboration with communities,” said Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director.