Ex-rebels get aid from DILG

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Ten former rebels from Tarlac province received financial assistance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The returnees got the aid under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which is administered by DILG and the Department of National Defense.

E-CLIP aims to provide a complete package of assistance to returnees for them to become productive members of society.

E-CLIP also seeks to address social healing and national unity toward the higher objective of having just and lasting peace.

A total of P300,000 was given to the beneficiaries.

"It is a big help to us and to every family member of those who returned to the folds of the government to start our life anew in mainstream society," one of the returnees said.

Meanwhile, the DILG also awarded P210,000 to the Army 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion as a partner-receiving unit that facilitated the surrender of the former rebels.