Ex-rebels get cash aid from DILG, prov'l gov't

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Two former rebels from Pampanga recently received cash assistance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the provincial government of Pampanga.

The funds are expected to help the beneficiaries start anew as they reintegrate to mainstream society.

The former rebels were given a total of P132,867 as remuneration for the firearms they surrendered to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police in 2021.

The assistance is under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) where national government agencies work closely to ensure that former rebels and their families have access to different services such as scholarships, training and employment during their reintegration.

DILG Provincial Director Myra Moral-Soriano lauded the two former rebels for their courage to leave the New People’s Army.

She encouraged them to share their story with their former comrades so that they, too, will be inspired to return to the fold of the law.