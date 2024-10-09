Ex-San Simon VM to run for mayor

SAN SIMON — Former Vice Mayor Rommel Bondoc and his runningmate, businessman Joel “Jojo” Gutierrez, have filed their certificates of candidacy for mayor and vice mayor of San Simon, respectively.

Bondoc served as vice mayor from 1998 to 2004 while Gutierrez is a known philanthropist who gained recognition for providing assistance to San Simon folks during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The tandem, along with their councilorables, said they want to help the people on a larger scale.

During the COC filing, Bondoc and Gutierrez were joined by their line-up for councilors namely Gilmar Fabros, Rizalino Tuazon, Noel Sanga, Eva Malonzo, Rowel Isip, Simon Pineda, Renato “Enix” Salvador, and Erwin Yambao, their respective families and supporters.