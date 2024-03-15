Ex-solon leads foundation for responsible citizenship launch

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Former Third District Representative Oscar Rodriguez and other civic leaders on Thursday officially launched the Foundation for Responsible Citizenship (FRC).

Rodriguez, who serves as the FRC’s founding chair, said the foundation aims to educate and empower the community to practice responsible citizenship while advocating good governance from public officials.

He said FRC will be holding a series of seminars at the Rodriguez Nature Park to educate the community about the importance of engaging in social issues.

“Kailangan natin makiisa at makialam para sa ating sarili, sa ating bayan, at sa mga susunod na henerasyon. Gusto natin maintindihan ng tao ang tunay na kahulugan ng good governance para maintindihan nila ang serbisyo na nararapat mula sa gobyerno,” Rodriguez said.

FRC President Sonia Soto said they are also planning to collaborate with educational institutions to connect with students and avoid redundancy in its outreach efforts.

She also disclosed plans to develop a range of educational materials, including both traditional and online resources, to reach a broader audience.

These materials will be designed to demystify governance concepts and empower individuals from all walks of life to engage in civic affairs.

“We want to be as present and as relevant as possible, especially in raising our stands on pressing social issues so we can disseminate our advocacy to as many audiences as possible,” Soto said.

Soto added the foundation will not be apolitical as it will engage on political issues.

She however stressed that it will avoid endorsing or being associated with candidates in the coming midterm elections.

“As of now, our goal is to promote civic participation in the community, and promote ethical leadership and accountability among our leaders. If there will come a time that our members join an election, our initial goal is to educate and urge him/her to walk our talk,” she said.