Ex-USAF man barred from entering PH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A former US Air Force serviceman , convicted of sex charges, was barred from entering the Philippines by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Immigration officers at the Clark International Airport (CRK) intercepted Rusty Conlan Thomas, 33, on July 8, 2024, when he arrived via an Eva Air flight from Taiwan.

Thomas was denied entry after an Immigration officer in Clark, who processed his arrival, saw that the American's name prompted a positive hit in the BI’s derogatory alert system, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Immigration officers discovered that Thomas has a record of conviction for a sex offense he committed while serving in the US Air Force, Tansingco added.