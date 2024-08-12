Ex-village chief in Arayat shot dead

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Former Lacquios, Arayat Chairman Norberto “Mel” Lumbang was shot dead by a group of individuals inside the barangay hall on Sunday evening.

Initial investigation conducted by the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) revealed that Lumbang was staying inside the barangay hall when a black vehicle, with four individuals on board, arrived at the scene.

CCTV footage captured three armed men alighting the vehicle and firing multiple shots into the barangay hall before fleeing the scene.

In response, armed men inside the building fired back at the suspects’ vehicle, but the assailants managed to escape.

The PRO-3 report noted that the several gunshot wounds resulted in Lumbang's instant death.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of PRO-3, said he has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Hidalgo added that he also issued a flash alarm and a dragnet operation to apprehend the perpetrators in the killing.

“We will deploy all available resources and work tirelessly until those responsible are brought to justice. We urge anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward and help ensure that justice is served,” Hidalgo said.