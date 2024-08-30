Ex-VM wants Arayat be declared poll hotspot

ARAYAT — Former Vice Mayor Sixto “Pogi” Mallari Jr. has suggested that this municipality be included on the list of election hotspots following the murder of Barangay Lacquios Chairman Norberto “Mel” Lumbang.

“Ngayon na wala pang eleksyon, nagpaparamdam pa lang tapos may nangyari na kaya kung ako ang tatanungin, much better na mailagay na sa hotspot,” Mallari said.

He said that additional police and military personnel are crucial to deter crime, especially firearm-related incidents, in their municipality.

“Kung itong mga uniformed personnel nalang ang may dala nito mga armas, sila nalang. Mas makakatulong ‘yun, kesa ang iba pa ang magdala ng mga baril dito,” the former vice mayor said.

Mallari acknowledged that declaring the town an election hotspot could hurt its image. But he said that the safety of the people must come first.

“Naiintindihan ko na magiging disadvantage ‘yun sa image ng bayan namin pero mas importante ngayon na tahimik ang bayan. Nandun nalang sa susunod na uupo kung paano niya i-recover ‘yun,” he said.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) place a city or municipality under election hotspot due to intense political rivalry, a history of poll-related incidents, and the presence of armed men such as gun-for-hire and New People’s Army (NPA) communist terrorist groups.

Once a city or municipality is placed under the election hotspot, additional police and military personnel are deployed to monitor and secure the area.