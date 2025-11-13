Exec: Mutya Ning Kapampangan celebrates beauty with purpose

Board Member Fritzie David-Dizon, chairperson of the Mutya Ning Pampanga, led the presentation of Mutya Ning Kapampangan 2025 candidates during the Sashing Ceremony held at Nuan Farm & Resort on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

“We celebrate beauty with purpose — the strength, grace, and pride of every Kapampangan woman. This event marks the beginning of their journey to represent the culture, talent, and heritage of our beloved Pampanga,” said Dizon.

The event was attended by reigning Mutya Ning Kapampangan Natalya Margarette Lindsay.

In her message, Dizon expressed appreciation to the sponsors, partners, and supporters for making the event possible.

She said that the pageant "reflects the vision of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda to honor and empower Kapampangan women and youth."

The Mutya Ning Kapampangan 2025 is among the highlights of the Aldo ning Kapampangan celebration this coming December.

Members of the media also participated in a question-and-answer portion during the Press Presentation, where candidates shared their advocacies and aspirations for community service.

The Mutya Ning Kapampangan 2025 continues with the Pre-Pageant Ceremonies on November 29, where the candidates will once again display their talent and wit.

The official candidates for Mutya Ning Kapampangan 2025 are Allyson A. Hetland of Angeles City, Leann F. Cauison of Apalit, Nicole Angela G. Balmes of Arayat, Sheenel Manalo of Bacolor, Ma. Roni Paula Villanueva of Candaba, Jhordean Arguiñoso of Floridablanca, Scarlet S. Naguit of Guagua, Izzy Wilson of Lubao, Keith Sampson of Mabalacat City, Harmony Adriano of Macabebe, Ercy Tiongson of Magalang, Rachelle Caparas of Masantol, Allind Marey Hipolito of Mexico, Patriz Visda of Minalin, Antonette Lhey Basi of Porac, Jemay Mangulabnan of the City of San Fernando, Rose Ann Pangilinan of San Luis, Micaella Tuaño of San Simon, Maria Aebhelle Sunga of Sasmuan, Jandrea Louise Musngi of Sta. Ana, Kayen Nicole Caguioa of Sta. Rita, and Anjeline Ocampo of Sto. Tomas.