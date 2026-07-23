Exec: New measures to protect water, power users in Angeles

Angeles City Councilor Maricel Morales-Agoncillo said the proposed utility transparency ordinance will protect power and water consumers in the city.

Morales-Agoncillo, author of the Angeles City Utility Transparency Ordinance of 2026, bared this on her social media posts on Thursday.

"Malasakit sa bawat pamilya: Paano ka poprotektahan ng bagong ordinansa sa tubig at kuryente," the councilor said.

Sa bawat taas ng singil sa kuryente at kawalan ng tubig sa gripo, ramdam ng bawat pamilyang Angeleño ang hirap."

(Compassion for Every Family: How the New Ordinance Will Protect You from Unfair Water and Electricity Services)

"Every increase in electricity bills and every interruption in water service places an added burden on Angeleño families)

Proposed Ordinance No. SP-2026-07) targets utility providers like Angeles Electric Corporation (AEC) and PrimeWater Angeles to mandate a 30-day advance notice before any rate increases.

Under the proposed measure, power and water utility providers are obliged to give a 30-day prior notice before implementing tariff adjustments or rate hikes.

This is expected to assure consumers access to clear, timely, and accurate service and billing information.

"That is why the proposed ordinance was crafted—to promote transparency, ensure clear explanations of utility charges, and encourage better service for consumers," Morales-Agoncillo said.

She also clarified that the measure is not intended to create conflict but to foster cooperation.

The councilor expressed hope that Angeles Electric Corporation (AEC), PrimeWater, and other utility providers will work with the city government to improve the delivery of essential public services.

She said that through collaboration between the local government and utility companies, the ordinance aims to help ensure reliable water supply, dependable electricity service, transparent billing, and fair pricing for every household in Angeles City.