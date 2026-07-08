Exec urges public to stop giving alms to street kids

Angeles City Councilor Jeselle Dayrit has urged the public to stop giving money or other forms of alms to individuals begging on the streets.

She stressed that the practice exposes children and other individuals to danger and undermines efforts to keep them off the roads.

Dayrit explained the implementation of the Anti-Mendicancy Law during the Pampanga Press Club’s KapiHann at Swissotel Hann Resort Clark on Wednesday, June 8.

She said the law penalizes individuals who give alms to street beggars.

Dayrit noted that the people's cooperation is essential in addressing the issue of street mendicancy.

"Wag magbigay sa mga nanlilimos sa daan," Dayrit said, explaining that giving directly to beggars encourages them to remain in hazardous environments such as busy roads and intersections.

According to the councilor, one of the primary objectives of the policy is to reduce the number of children staying on the streets and protect them from the risks while soliciting alms from motorists and pedestrians.

Dayrit added that the local government has established proper channels to assist individuals and families in need.

She cited programs such as Bantay Bata and other social welfare interventions that provide support through organized and safer means.

Instead of giving directly on the streets, Dayrit encouraged residents to coordinate with the government offices and accredited aid groups.