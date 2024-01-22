Execs donate land for DHVSU campus in CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Third District Board Member Mica Gonzales and City of San Fernando Councilor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales are set to donate another 1,000 square meters to the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) in Barangay Malino here.

The additional parcel of land will provide space for the structural developments of the said campus.

The two officials made this announcement over the weekend during the inspection of the newly completed buildings inside the campus.

The new land space will be used for the construction of additional buildings.

"It is our belief that Fernandinos deserve the privilege of enrolling in a university that is at par with other universities in the country. DHVSU can easily provide this opportunity now that it has a campus here in the city," the lady board member said.

Third District Representative Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. had committed to construct additional buildings to the new campus set to open in August.

The Gonzales family had donated the 6,000 square meter property where the new campus now stands.

Board Member Gonzales said the facility aims to cater more students and spur local development through skilled and well-educated graduates.

DHVSU provides short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses with students from across the region. At present, DHVSU has six regular campuses located in Mexico, Porac, Sto. Tomas, Lubao, Candaba and Apalit.

The main campus of DHVSU is located in Bacolor town.