Exhibit features artworks on disaster resilience

More than 20 artworks by 11 artists from Sta. Rita and other parts of Pampanga took center stage in “Sikan Keng Kalalangan” art exhibit held at the SM City San Fernando Downtown.

The three-day exhibit, organized by the local government of Sta. Rita, ran from Friday, July 17, to Sunday, July 19.

Participating artists include Arnel Garcia, Amewin Samia, Chelssie Pan, Chris Pan, Jade Dominguez, Jascha Tolentino, Maricar Sanggalang, Billy Sanggalang, Gerald Gloton, Gretchen Taruc, and Salazar.

The opening ceremony was led by Sta. Rita Municipal Administrator Earl Tongol, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Chief Bryan Lumba, and participating artists headed by Ron Salazar.

Tongol said the exhibit is part of the municipal government's observance of National Disaster Resilience Month.

The event featured artworks highlighting the resilience, hope, and unity of Ritenians and Kapampangans in the face of disasters.

He added that the exhibit also reflects the local government’s support for local artists.

“We are positioning Sta. Rita as a cultural, agri-tourism and lifestyle hub. Ibig sabihin nito, para siyang creative municipality kung saan iha-highlight natin ang gawa ng ating mga kababayan,” Tongol said.

Salazar thanked the local government for providing local artists with an opportunity to showcase their works.

“Malaking tulong ang mga ganitong programa para mas makilala at makahikayat rin ng iba pang gustong maging artists na i-pursue ang ganitong larangan,” he said.