"Expropriation best course of action": Angeles mayor

CLARK FREEPORT ---- Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. is set to discuss the expropriation proceedings with the affected residents of Balubad, in Barangay Anunas on Monday.

This move is expected to "bring peace and order in the area."

Lazatin said some 535 households with some 2,000 families had already been tagged.

These households will comprise the beneficiaries of the expropriation process which will allow them to own their respective lands.

Lazatin set the meeting with the affected residents after the city government ceased negotiations with Clarkhills Properties Corporation following the violent demolition attempt last Thursday, February 8, 2024.

“The City Government of Angeles shall cease negotiations with Clarkhills. We will ensure that we will acquire the concerned property in favor of our constituents,” Lazatin stated in his letter to Oscar Torralba, President of Clarkhills Properties Corporation.

“Considering the present circumstances and this impasse in the communication between the City Government of Angeles and Clarkhills, we believe that the best course of action for us is to proceed with the expropriation,” the mayor said.

Lazatin deplored the force and violence during the demolition attempts that seriously affected the residents.

Lazatin, along with City Hall workers, will also conduct today relief and medical operations to residents of Balubad, Barangay Anunas.

Lazatin has directed the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO), Angeles City Human Settlement and Urban Development Office(ACHSUDO), Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Nutrition Office, Gender and Development Office, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, General Services Office, and the City Health Office to provide relief and medical assistance to the affected residents of Balubad, Barangay Anunas.

Members of the Environmental Management System, Angeles City Traffic Development Office, Command Center, and Barangay Outreach Program are also set to conduct cleaning operations along the streets of Balubad, Anunas.

“We will continue to provide assistance to the residents of Barangay Anunas,” Lazatin said.

City Councilor Arvin Suller said the local government assures that the affected residents of Barangay Anunas will benefit from the expropriation proceedings.

The official added "for this same reason, Mayor Lazatin found time to explain the matter to them."

Socialized housing is one of the programs of Lazatin and more Angeles residents will benefit from upcoming low-cost housing projects in Angeles City, said Suller.

A coordination meeting, presided by Lazatin’s Chief Adviser and Tactitician IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, was conducted earlier on the scheduled relief and medical operations in Barangay Anunas on Monday.