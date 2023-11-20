F2F classes suspended due to transport strike

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Education (DepEd) over the weekend said it will be the discretion of local government units (LGUs) to suspend classes in their respective jurisdiction should they be affected by the transport strike on November 20 to 22, 2023.

Last week, the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) announced it will hold a three-day nationwide transport strike in protest of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's requirement of consolidation for registration of public utility vehicles (PUVs) next year.

The group asked the agency to abolish the consolidation requirement of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program as well as other recently proposed amendments to the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines.

The agency reminded operators of public utility jeeps, UV Express, mini-buses, and public utility buses must consolidate by December 31, 2023 as it will be a requirement for vehicle registration come 2024.

Amid the planned strike, DepEd said on Saturday that it will not announce class cancellations and any school day disruptions.

“No cancellation of classes will be issued by the Department of Education. Unless local government units announce cancellation and/or suspension of classes in their respective jurisdictions, schools shall hold classes without disruption," the education department said.

In Pampanga, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools in the province on November 20, Monday due to the nationwide transport strike.

Executive Order No. 38-2023, issued on Sunday morning, also encourages schools to conduct online/modular classes instead, or any alternative learning modality applicable.