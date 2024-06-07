Facemask mandatory in CSF-LGU premises

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The wearing of face masks is now mandatory inside the premises of city government here.

The city government cited the rising cases of Covid-19 for the reinstatement of the health policy which will be effective starting Monday, June 10, 2024.

The City Health Office (CHO) said the city logged four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to six as of June 5, 2024.

Mayor Vilma Caluag, through a memorandum, said that the measure covers employees and clients transacting with the city government.

“It is part of our commitment to prioritize the well-being of the transacting public and the workforce amidst the rising cases of COVID-19,” said Caluag.

The CHO will place free face masks at every building entrance for as long as the order is in effect and until supplies last.

“We are continuously implementing policies on infection control, and this measure is crucial for the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” added Caluag.