Facts First: Christian Esguerra

Political journalist and educator Christian Esguerra talked about the Philippine political landscape at St. Scholastica's Academy in the City of San Fernando on Friday.

Dubbed as “Facts First: A Facts-Based Situationer on the Philippine Political Landscape,” Esguerra’s lecture is part of the SSAndaan Centennial Lecture Series.

Esguerra hosts “Facts First,” a political talk show streamed online. It tackles burning issues in politics and governance and is devoted to combating disinformation.

He is the former anchor and managing editor of the hard-hitting political talk program, “After the Fact,” on the ABS-CBN News Channel.

He began his career as a reporter with the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2000, then joined ABS-CBN as a news correspondent and anchor in 2015.

He teaches political reporting and journalism ethics at the University of Santo Tomas where he is also a researcher at the Research Center for Culture, Arts, and Humanities.

He was awarded the Marshall McLuhan Fellowship in 2020.

In 2019, he received the Award of Distinction from the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, and the Titus Brandsma Award for Emergent Leadership in Journalism.