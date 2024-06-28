Fair weather, isolated rain showers to prevail across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience fair weather with isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said Friday.

"Fair weather, partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail, but isolated rain showers are still likely due to thunderstorms," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

PAGASA also forecast the easterlies to bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Aurora, Quezon, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Davao Region.

The bureau said severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the entire country will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila and Tuguegarao could reach 34°C and in Laoag, Zamboanga, and Davao, 33°C.

The easterlies will continue to prevail throughout the weekend and no weather disturbance is seen to affect the country, Aurelio said. (PNA)