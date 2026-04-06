Fair weather to prevail across PH on Monday

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail throughout the country on Monday, the weather bureau said.

Most areas will also experience warm weather, especially at noon, weather specialist Chenel Dominguez of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms are also likely.

The highest forecast temperatures are 35°C in Tuguegarao, and 34°C in Zamboanga and Davao.

Dominguez said the heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature, is forecast to peak at 42°C in Dumangas, Iloilo.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could peak between 37°C to 38°C.

Meanwhile, Dominguez said no weather disturbance is being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Light to moderate wind and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)