Faithful join traslacion of Virgen de Los Remedios

Hundreds of Catholic devotees joined the Traslacion of the images of the Virgen de los Remedios and Santo Cristo del Perdón on Monday, July 20, in Bacolor town as part of the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the Canonical Coronation of the Virgen de los Remedios.

The procession welcomed the images to the Vicariate of San Juan Maria Vianney, where they will remain at San Guillermo Parish until July 27, 2026.

Priest Theodore Joseph Valencia led the celebration of the Holy Mass after the procession.

The images will remain at the parish until July 27 as part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Canonical Coronation of the Virgen de los Remedios.

Valencia encouraged the faithful to strengthen their devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“Potang mika debosyon ka kang Mama Mary, mañga-taranta ya ing diablu,” which means, “When you have devotion to Mama Mary, the devil is thrown into confusion.”

He said that true Marian devotion draws people farther to evil doings. (Via Tristan Jingco)