Fake garbage collector nabbed in San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A woman posing as an officer of Barangay Sto. Rosario was recently arrested by the local police at the City Market Plaza here.

The arrested person, whose name was withheld, allegedly tried to collect money from stalls at the public market on behalf of Barangay Sto. Rosario for garbage collection.

The suspect was arrested after a businessman reported the incident to inspectors of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

“Ang nasabing babae ay marami nang nabiktima sa ibang barangay at matagal nang pinaghahanap ng CENRO inspectors,” the city government noted in a statement.

CENRO inspectors filed a report against the suspect who was later turned over to the local police station.

The city government reminded business owners to be wary of such suspicious activities.

“Makipag-ugnayan lamang sa mga private garbage hauler na may business permit para sa pagkolekta ng inyong naka segregate na basura,” it said.