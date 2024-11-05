Fake vitamins for kids seized

ARAYAT — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation Region III (NBI-3) raided a residential house in Barangay Telapayong in this town, which is allegedly being used to manufacture counterfeit children’s vitamins.

The raid was made by the authorities following a tip from a concerned citizen.

The vitamins are reportedly produced in the area using sugar, food coloring, and other flavorings.

The persons involved in the production of the vitamins allegedly use a washing machine to mix the fake products.

The counterfeit vitamins are distributed across Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and some parts of Visayas and Mindanao, the Bureau said.

Authorities confiscated some P400,000 worth of fake vitamin C syrup during the raid.

On Tuesday, Mayor Madeth Alejandrino led an inspection of the site where the alleged fake vitamins are being manufactured.

Alejandrino said the owners of the property had applied for a business permit, but it was intended for the distribution of herbal products.

“Nakakalungkot po na ang tagal namin nililinis at pinapaganda ang image ng aming bayan tapos mababalita ng ganito. Kilala po ako ng mga tao na ang adbokasiya ay health tapos ganito ang mababalita sa bayan namin kaya nakakalungkot at nakakabahala,” she said.

The mayor urged residents who purchased the vitamins to immediately have their children examined by a physician and dispose of the products.

“Sa mga magulang, ugaliin natin na kumonsulta sa doktor bago magpainom ng mga produkto sa ating mga anak para makaiwas sa mga pekeng produkto,” Alejandrino said.

The owners of the raided house declined to issue a statement to Sun.Star Pampanga.