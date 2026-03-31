Families of war-affected OFWs receive assistance

A total of 1,038 families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East whose livelihoods were affected by the ongoing conflict received financial and food assistance from the provincial government of Pampanga on Tuesday, March 31.

Governor Lilia Pineda led the distribution of P4,000 and one sack of rice for each beneficiary during a short program held in Mexico.

The cash assistance was sourced from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), while the sacks of rice were provided by the provincial government.

Beneficiaries were identified through the coordination of the provincial government, the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

During the activity, Pineda checked on the situation of the families and their relatives working abroad.

Also present at the distribution were 4th District Board Member Vince Calara, Pampanga PESO Head Luningning Vergara, municipal PESO managers, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manarang, and Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda.