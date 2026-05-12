Farm inputs distributed to Angeles City farmers

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II led the distribution of farm inputs for local farmers under the Rice Program and High Value Crops Program of the City Agriculture Office.

This is part of the local government’s program to promote food security and strengthen the agricultural sector.

Rice seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, soil enhancers, and other farm inputs that will help increase the farmers’ production and harvest yields were distributed during the event.

The program also included the distribution of 55 crates of planting materials for beneficiaries of the High Value Crops Program to support more productive and sustainable farming within the community. | via Angeles City Information Office