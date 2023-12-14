Farm road to boost agri sector in Magalang town

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The upgraded farm-to-market road (FMR) in Barangay Sto. Niño, Magalang is expected to benefit the agriculture sector of the said town.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the paving of the two-lane, five-meter rural road stretching about 1,207.40 meters at a cost of P15 million.

DPWH said the FMR will improve the farmers' access to their agricultural lands and farms, reduce travel time and enhance management of crops and livestock.

It is also seen to facilitate swift movement of agricultural products from farms to markets and contribute to the overall development of the agricultural sector.

The DPWH, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, vowed to continue efforts towards sustainable rural development and contribute to the overall welfare of the local community.

"The development in the area serves as a testament to the department’s commitment to addressing the fundamental need for efficient connectivity in agricultural communities," the DA said.