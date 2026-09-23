Farm work in SoKor offered to Sto Tomas residents

An opportunity for residents of Sto. Tomas to work as farm workers in South Korea was announced by Mayor John Sambo on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

In a video post on his Facebook page, Sambo said representatives from South Korea -- Mike Lee and Eric Kim, visited the Municipal Hall to introduce the employment to interested individuals.

According to Sambo, the job is open to individuals aged 20 to 50, both for women and men, and does not require applicants to be college graduates.

The mayor said the farm work primarily involve agricultural tasks, including fruit picking.

Sambo also said women are preferred for the positions, although men may also apply.

Interested residents may coordinate with Sto. Tomas Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Manager Cath Caingat or reach out to their respective barangay councils for information on the requirements and application process, according to the mayor.

Sambo said a seminar for applicants is scheduled on September 30, where details about the work will be discussed. |via Tristan Jingco