Farmers, fishermen get assistance from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Municipal Government of Lubao extended financial assistance to 3,437 farmers and fisherfolk and 48 farm associations during the Farmers’ Day on Thursday.

The distribution of the financial assistance coincided with the opening of the celebrations for the 10th Sampaguita Festival.

Each beneficiary received P1,000 cash and five kilos of rice.

The farmer associations were given fuel subsidies and financial assistance by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Second District Rep Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda.

The event was also highlighted by an agro-trade fair which was participated by local farm producers, farmers, food processors, and craft manufacturers of the town.